Comparing of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.