Comparing of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.