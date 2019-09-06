Comparing of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|25.13
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 10.8%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 14.65% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.
