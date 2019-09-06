Comparing of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 25.13 N/A -1.62 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 10.8%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 14.65% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.