Comparing of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.