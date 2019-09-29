Comparing of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
