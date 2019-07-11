Comparing of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.86 N/A -0.24 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 49.92%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.