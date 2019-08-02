Comparing of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.32 N/A 1.28 14.75 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s upside potential is 39.42% at a $24.44 average target price. RTW Retailwinds Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 25.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. looks more robust than RTW Retailwinds Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.4%. Insiders held 1.1% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was less bearish than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.