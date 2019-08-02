Comparing of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|22
|0.32
|N/A
|1.28
|14.75
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|2
|0.15
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|3.8%
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.3%
|-0.3%
Risk & Volatility
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RTW Retailwinds Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|2
|5
|1
|2.13
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s upside potential is 39.42% at a $24.44 average target price. RTW Retailwinds Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 25.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. looks more robust than RTW Retailwinds Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.4%. Insiders held 1.1% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|3.9%
|17.8%
|-36.86%
|-12.32%
|-19.72%
|-5.59%
|RTW Retailwinds Inc.
|17.2%
|23.16%
|-5.63%
|-29.9%
|-54.58%
|-22.97%
For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was less bearish than RTW Retailwinds Inc.
Summary
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.
