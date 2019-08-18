Comparing of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)

As Apparel Stores businesses, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.29 N/A 1.28 14.75 Duluth Holdings Inc. 18 0.56 N/A 0.51 24.06

Table 1 highlights Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Duluth Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Duluth Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8% Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Duluth Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Analyst Ratings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Duluth Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13 Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a consensus price target of $24.44, and a 56.37% upside potential. Meanwhile, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 89.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Duluth Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Duluth Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41%. 1.1% are Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Duluth Holdings Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59% Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock price has smaller decline than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Summary

Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Abercrombie & Fitch Co. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.