Comparing of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 49.52 N/A -1.36 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 680.45% upside potential and an average price target of $17.17. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 219.62% and its consensus price target is $21.83. The results provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.