Comparing of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 77 4.88 N/A 1.49 51.49 NuVasive Inc. 56 2.62 N/A 0.93 64.90

Table 1 highlights Abbott Laboratories and NuVasive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NuVasive Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Abbott Laboratories. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Abbott Laboratories is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NuVasive Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 8.5% 3.8% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NuVasive Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, NuVasive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. NuVasive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and NuVasive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 2 3.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 2.32% for Abbott Laboratories with average target price of $87. Meanwhile, NuVasive Inc.’s average target price is $63, while its potential upside is 12.72%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NuVasive Inc. seems more appealing than Abbott Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abbott Laboratories and NuVasive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 0%. 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of NuVasive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories 0.38% -1.28% 2.86% 5.11% 23.36% 5.78% NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories’s stock price has smaller growth than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 8 of the 12 factors NuVasive Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.