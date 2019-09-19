Comparing of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.78 N/A 1.64 52.98 Medigus Ltd. 3 15.97 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abbott Laboratories and Medigus Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Abbott Laboratories and Medigus Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories’s upside potential currently stands at 10.89% and an $92.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares and 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares. 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories had bullish trend while Medigus Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Abbott Laboratories beats Medigus Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.