Comparing of Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s Inc. 63 1.31 66.74M 2.86 22.03 Air Lease Corporation 41 0.38 104.19M 4.83 8.66

Demonstrates Aaron’s Inc. and Air Lease Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Air Lease Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aaron’s Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aaron’s Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Air Lease Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aaron’s Inc. and Air Lease Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s Inc. 106,528,332.00% 11.1% 6.9% Air Lease Corporation 251,910,058.03% 11.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Aaron’s Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. In other hand, Air Lease Corporation has beta of 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aaron’s Inc. and Air Lease Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Air Lease Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Aaron’s Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 23.68%. On the other hand, Air Lease Corporation’s potential upside is 31.45% and its consensus target price is $52. The information presented earlier suggests that Air Lease Corporation looks more robust than Aaron’s Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aaron’s Inc. and Air Lease Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.8% respectively. 1.2% are Aaron’s Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Air Lease Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aaron’s Inc. -3% 0.25% 15.41% 27.12% 50.33% 49.94% Air Lease Corporation -1.88% 1.09% 7.43% 9.17% -3.4% 38.33%

For the past year Aaron’s Inc. was more bullish than Air Lease Corporation.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.