Comparing of AAR Corp. (AIR) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Since AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. 43 0.91 32.47M 2.23 18.75 Triumph Group Inc. 23 0.73 49.36M -6.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AAR Corp. and Triumph Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 75,318,951.52% 0.8% 0.5% Triumph Group Inc. 218,021,201.41% 97.9% -9.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta means AAR Corp.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Triumph Group Inc.’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AAR Corp. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Triumph Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. AAR Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AAR Corp. and Triumph Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Triumph Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

AAR Corp.’s upside potential is 23.49% at a $51 average target price. On the other hand, Triumph Group Inc.’s potential downside is -1.38% and its average target price is $20. Based on the data delivered earlier, AAR Corp. is looking more favorable than Triumph Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AAR Corp. and Triumph Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 0%. About 3.6% of AAR Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Triumph Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1% Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7%

For the past year AAR Corp. was less bullish than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

AAR Corp. beats Triumph Group Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.