Comparing of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.26 N/A -0.27 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 50 7.15 N/A 0.47 112.18

Demonstrates A10 Networks Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides A10 Networks Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

A10 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for A10 Networks Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Acacia Communications Inc.’s potential downside is -17.37% and its average target price is $54.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of A10 Networks Inc. shares and 72.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.