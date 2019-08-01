Comparing of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) and Its Rivals

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

A. O. Smith Corporation has 97.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have A. O. Smith Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25.00% 14.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting A. O. Smith Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith Corporation N/A 49 17.90 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

A. O. Smith Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for A. O. Smith Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.77

$61 is the consensus price target of A. O. Smith Corporation, with a potential upside of 37.67%. As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 78.36%. A. O. Smith Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A. O. Smith Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year A. O. Smith Corporation has weaker performance than A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

A. O. Smith Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A. O. Smith Corporation has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

A. O. Smith Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors beat A. O. Smith Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.