Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

This is a contrast between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 6.91M -0.01 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 1.18M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 65,311,909.26% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 11,602,753.20% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 82.1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.