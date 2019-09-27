Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

This is a contrast between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|6.91M
|-0.01
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|1.18M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|65,311,909.26%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|11,602,753.20%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 82.1% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
