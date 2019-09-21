Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)

We are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
