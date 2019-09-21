Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)

We are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.