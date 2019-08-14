Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.