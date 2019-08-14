Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
