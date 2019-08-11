Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates businesses, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.