Comparing of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates businesses, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.