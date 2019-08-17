Comparing of 6661 (EVJ) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

This is a contrast between 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|60.47
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights 6661 and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.08% of 6661 shares are held by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors The India Fund Inc. beats 6661.
