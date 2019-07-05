Comparing of 58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Both 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 1.95 32.15 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.16 88.23

Table 1 demonstrates 58.com Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tencent Music Entertainment Group appears to has lower revenue and earnings than 58.com Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. 58.com Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered 58.com Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.50% for 58.com Inc. with average target price of $82.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group on the other hand boasts of a $20.1 average target price and a 30.94% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that 58.com Inc. seems more appealing than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of 58.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -4.92% -8.91% -8.39% 3.74% -28.96% 15.77% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -12.04% -17.55% -8.82% 0% 0% 9.46%

For the past year 58.com Inc. was more bullish than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors 58.com Inc. beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.