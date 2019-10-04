Comparing of 58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 53 1.23 99.36M 2.45 23.05 Moxian Inc. 2 0.00 2.51M -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see 58.com Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 58.com Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 186,381,541.92% 11.6% 8% Moxian Inc. 139,778,359.41% 53.8% -767.7%

Volatility and Risk

58.com Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given 58.com Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

58.com Inc. has a consensus price target of $66.4, and a 34.82% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 58.com Inc. and Moxian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 0.08% respectively. 58.com Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.77%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year 58.com Inc. has weaker performance than Moxian Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors 58.com Inc. beats Moxian Inc.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.