Comparing of 58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Its Peers

As Internet Information Providers company, 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand 58.com Inc. has 4.77% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have 58.com Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 8.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing 58.com Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. N/A 62 23.05 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

58.com Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 58.com Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

58.com Inc. currently has an average target price of $78.35, suggesting a potential upside of 50.53%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the data delivered earlier, 58.com Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 58.com Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year 58.com Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. 58.com Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 58.com Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that 58.com Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors 58.com Inc.’s competitors beat 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.