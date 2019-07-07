Comparing of 51job Inc. (JOBS) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) are two firms in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 2.77 26.05 Paychex Inc. 78 8.13 N/A 2.73 31.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 51job Inc. and Paychex Inc. Paychex Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than 51job Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. 51job Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Paychex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has 51job Inc. and Paychex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% Paychex Inc. 0.00% 42.3% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

51job Inc.’s 1.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Paychex Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 51job Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Paychex Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 51job Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

51job Inc. and Paychex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paychex Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Paychex Inc.’s average target price is $77.33, while its potential downside is -9.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51job Inc. and Paychex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.1% and 70.1%. Insiders owned roughly 25.6% of 51job Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.6% are Paychex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 51job Inc. -16.59% -19.84% 2.86% 14.04% -27% 15.61% Paychex Inc. 1.02% 3.25% 13.02% 23.23% 33.87% 30.54%

For the past year 51job Inc. has weaker performance than Paychex Inc.

Summary

Paychex Inc. beats 51job Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.