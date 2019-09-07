Comparing of 3M Company (MMM) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

We will be comparing the differences between 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 183 2.86 N/A 9.37 18.65 Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.83 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 3M Company and Powell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 3M Company and Powell Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that 3M Company is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Powell Industries Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 3M Company are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Powell Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 3M Company.

Analyst Ratings

3M Company and Powell Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of 3M Company is $178.13, with potential upside of 8.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of 3M Company shares are held by institutional investors while 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of 3M Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance while Powell Industries Inc. has 47.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors 3M Company beats Powell Industries Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.