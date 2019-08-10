Comparing of 3M Company (MMM) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

We are comparing 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 189 2.93 N/A 9.37 18.65 Hillenbrand Inc. 40 0.99 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hillenbrand Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 3M Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. 3M Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 3M Company and Hillenbrand Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

3M Company has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

3M Company’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Hillenbrand Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. 3M Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 3M Company and Hillenbrand Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$178.13 is 3M Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.97%. Competitively Hillenbrand Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 67.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Hillenbrand Inc. looks more robust than 3M Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 3M Company and Hillenbrand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 81.4% respectively. About 0.1% of 3M Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year 3M Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Hillenbrand Inc.

Summary

3M Company beats on 11 of the 12 factors Hillenbrand Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.