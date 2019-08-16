Comparing of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

This is a contrast between 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Computer Peripherals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems Corporation 10 1.23 N/A -0.43 0.00 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 10 1.68 N/A 0.71 16.80

Table 1 highlights 3D Systems Corporation and TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 20.6% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems Corporation is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.92. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. TransAct Technologies Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 3D Systems Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 3D Systems Corporation and TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

3D Systems Corporation’s upside potential is 58.77% at a $10.86 average price target. TransAct Technologies Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 15.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that 3D Systems Corporation looks more robust than TransAct Technologies Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3D Systems Corporation and TransAct Technologies Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 50.9%. About 1.7% of 3D Systems Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 2.66% 4.91% 28.6% 14.67% 6.79% 33.18%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation had bearish trend while TransAct Technologies Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

TransAct Technologies Incorporated beats 3D Systems Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRALTM print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant solutions, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, and oil and gas. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.