Comparing of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 18 -0.55 57.90M -0.79 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 1.06 32.45M 0.48 67.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 2U Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of 2U Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 327,674,023.77% -6.5% -5.4% Synaptics Incorporated 90,972,806.28% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

2U Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 2U Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. 2U Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 2U Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25

The consensus price target of 2U Inc. is $34.8, with potential upside of 120.11%. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $33.25 consensus price target and a -16.08% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2U Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.6%. 2U Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has weaker performance than 2U Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.