Comparing of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|2U Inc.
|47
|2.29
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
|PAR Technology Corporation
|25
|2.08
|N/A
|-1.67
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 2U Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|2U Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.5%
|-5.4%
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.2%
|-25.1%
Volatility & Risk
2U Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PAR Technology Corporation has beta of -0.25 which is 125.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of 2U Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for 2U Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|2U Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$37.75 is 2U Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 111.13%. PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 38.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of 2U Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|2U Inc.
|-65.72%
|-66.87%
|-78.48%
|-77.37%
|-83.03%
|-74.26%
|PAR Technology Corporation
|3.38%
|-1.7%
|6.95%
|5.78%
|42.33%
|19.49%
For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
2U Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.
2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.
