Comparing of 23135 (EIV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates 23135 and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both 23135 and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 44.99% and 36.75% respectively. Insiders held 2.95% of 23135 shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats 23135.
