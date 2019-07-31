Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

We will be comparing the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.07 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

22nd Century Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.