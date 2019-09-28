Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Since 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,573,928,554.21% -15.6% -14.3% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,098,353.74% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that 22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

22nd Century Group Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $132, which is potential 33.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.