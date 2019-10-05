Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

We will be comparing the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 119.76M -0.10 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see 22nd Century Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 22nd Century Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,694,451,048.45% -15.6% -14.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,000,000.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 65%. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.