Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.05 N/A -0.07 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 306.74 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 6.7% respectively. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.