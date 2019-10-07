Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 119.76M -0.10 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,658,665,658.67% -15.6% -14.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 512,073,808.73% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 11.4% respectively. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.