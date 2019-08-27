Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Since 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.51 N/A -0.10 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 72.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.