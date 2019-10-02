Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,528,354,212.49% -15.6% -14.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,215,596.33% 0% 0%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 83.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.