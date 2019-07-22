Comparing of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.04 N/A -0.07 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

22nd Century Group Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 131.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 77.6% respectively. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.