Comparing of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 CGI Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 21Vianet Group Inc. and CGI Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

21Vianet Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CGI Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

21Vianet Group Inc. and CGI Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CGI Inc. has an average price target of $83, with potential upside of 5.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares and 70% of CGI Inc. shares. About 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% are CGI Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81% CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while CGI Inc. has 25.72% stronger performance.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats 21Vianet Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.