Comparing of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) and Its Peers

We are comparing 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.60% 1.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp N/A 18 11.25 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

1st Constitution Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

1st Constitution Bancorp presently has an average target price of $21.5, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. The rivals have a potential upside of 130.14%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend while 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.2 shows that 1st Constitution Bancorp is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.