Comparing of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to 180 Degree Capital Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,401,763,402.33% 1.2% 1.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.