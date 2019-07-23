Comparing of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.49 N/A 0.03 60.47 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.92 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

180 Degree Capital Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.