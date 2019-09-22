Comparing of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

This is a contrast between 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 317.52 N/A 0.03 61.25 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.96 N/A 0.57 23.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to 180 Degree Capital Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 11.85%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.