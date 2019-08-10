Comparing of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.82 N/A 0.03 61.25 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.56 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

180 Degree Capital Corp. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.