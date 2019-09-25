Comparing of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

We will be contrasting the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 14 0.43 N/A 0.27 45.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and FedNat Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and FedNat Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

FedNat Holding Company on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 78.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and FedNat Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 32.71% stronger performance while FedNat Holding Company has -37.3% weaker performance.

Summary

FedNat Holding Company beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.