Comparing of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

We will be comparing the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.03 N/A 2.59 8.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Old Republic International Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.45% and an $7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Old Republic International Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.