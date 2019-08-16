Comparing of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 236 1.30 N/A 5.87 42.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Everest Re Group Ltd. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 41.13% at a $7 average target price. Everest Re Group Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $246.25 average target price and a -0.20% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 97.4% respectively. About 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.