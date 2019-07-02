Comparing of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 1.02 N/A 0.51 37.06 Stitch Fix Inc. 25 2.15 N/A 0.48 50.56

In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stitch Fix Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Stitch Fix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Stitch Fix Inc. has 2.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stitch Fix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a 16.52% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Competitively Stitch Fix Inc. has an average price target of $46, with potential upside of 47.15%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stitch Fix Inc. is looking more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 64.4% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Stitch Fix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76% Stitch Fix Inc. -8.25% -7.06% 3.25% -6.82% 11.08% 43.18%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. was more bullish than Stitch Fix Inc.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.