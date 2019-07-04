Comparing of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 1.01 N/A 0.51 37.06 Retail Value Inc. 32 2.50 N/A -8.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 18.05% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Retail Value Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76% Retail Value Inc. 1.11% -3.75% 5.12% 16.23% 0% 28.45%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. was more bullish than Retail Value Inc.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.