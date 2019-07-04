Comparing of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|17
|1.01
|N/A
|0.51
|37.06
|Retail Value Inc.
|32
|2.50
|N/A
|-8.95
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0.00%
|11.4%
|6.2%
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 18.05% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Retail Value Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|-5.46%
|-0.05%
|12.66%
|43.23%
|56.79%
|55.76%
|Retail Value Inc.
|1.11%
|-3.75%
|5.12%
|16.23%
|0%
|28.45%
For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. was more bullish than Retail Value Inc.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.
