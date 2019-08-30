Companiea Cervecerias Unidas S (CCU) Holder Boston Advisors Lifted Its Holding; As Celanese Del (CE) Share Price Rose, Mackenzie Financial Raised Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Companiea Cervecerias Unidas S (CCU) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 66,720 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 54,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Companiea Cervecerias Unidas S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 215,522 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 43,971 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 18,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 967,158 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 168,078 shares to 74,783 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 30,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,934 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 14,487 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Coastline Trust Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 743,518 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited invested in 0.01% or 23,440 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 22,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 34,261 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,699 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 5,025 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5,247 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 127,042 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67,649 shares to 434,326 shares, valued at $51.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,501 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Capital Short Term Hi (SJNK).

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks Granting Superb Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “21 Beverage Stocks to Buy for the Contrarian-Minded – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2018.