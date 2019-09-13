Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) Share Value Declined While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed by $4.78 Million Its Stake; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $916,500 as Stock Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 299,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 699,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 1.74M shares traded or 41.90% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 243,900 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 220,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 2.98 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.02 million for 18.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Mining.com published: “Peru’s Buenaventura threatened with general strike – MINING.com” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Strike action threatened at Buenaventura’s Orcopampa mine in Peru – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major Production Declines From The Top 2 Primary Silver Mining Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 42,160 shares. Sei reported 0.01% stake. Jnba Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 149,239 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 17,233 shares in its portfolio. 1.36M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 369 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.56% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 1.71 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 657,668 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 855,320 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 6,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,731 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colony Group Ltd owns 8,120 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 298,400 shares to 73,200 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).