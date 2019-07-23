Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.21 N/A -0.02 0.00 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Taseko Mines Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Taseko Mines Limited’s 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.75 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Taseko Mines Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Taseko Mines Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Taseko Mines Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Taseko Mines Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has an average target price of $15, and a -12.69% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Taseko Mines Limited has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95% Taseko Mines Limited -8.48% -16.65% -2.04% -15.81% -53.86% 18.03%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has -3.95% weaker performance while Taseko Mines Limited has 18.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.